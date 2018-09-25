PETS & ANIMALS

2 dogs go to find help to save their injured owner's life

A tow truck driver is being credited for helping to save a man's life in Mariposa County thanks to the help of the victims' dogs.

COULTERVILLE, California --
A tow truck driver is being credited for helping to save a man's life in Mariposa County thanks to the help of the victims' dogs.

A video shared with ABC30 shows the rescue.

It happened near Coulterville on Sunday, Sept. 23. A tow truck driver noticed a dog with a leash attached on a desolate road, with its owner nowhere to be found.

The dog's owner had fallen down an embankment nearby earlier that morning and had been lying there for almost 10 hours with a broken hip.

One of the dogs waited on the road for help to come by, while the second dog never left the man's side.
