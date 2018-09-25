2 dogs go to find help to save their injured owner's life

A tow truck driver is being credited for helping to save a man's life in Mariposa County thanks to the help of the victims' dogs.A video shared with ABC30 shows the rescue.It happened near Coulterville on Sunday, Sept. 23. A tow truck driver noticed a dog with a leash attached on a desolate road, with its owner nowhere to be found.The dog's owner had fallen down an embankment nearby earlier that morning and had been lying there for almost 10 hours with a broken hip.One of the dogs waited on the road for help to come by, while the second dog never left the man's side.