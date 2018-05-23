PETS & ANIMALS

2 bicyclists have close call with angry mother moose who charged them on bike path

EMBED </>More Videos

A moose charges a cyclist on a bike path in Alaska. (KTRK)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska --
A couple of cyclists got quite a scare when a protective mother moose tried to drive them off a bike trail in Anchorage, Alaska.

The footage was caught on camera by KTVA-TV.

One cyclist can be seen on the ground after the moose lunged toward him.

She had her twin calves close behind.

That's when the news crew took action, and drove their car onto the pathway between the moose and the fallen cyclist.

There were no injuries and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game quickly closed down the trail.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalcyclingu.s. & worldAlaska
PETS & ANIMALS
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Multiple people may have 'sexually molested' pony in barn
Harvey tested co-sheltering pets with their families
Grimes County dogs and horses on the mend after rescue
'Baaaad' boys: Goats wander onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News