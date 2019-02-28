Pets & Animals

First calf of the year born at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

EMBED <>More Videos

1st calf of the year born at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

By
Updated 16 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo birthing center, pregnant moms are in charge.

"They get very restless and sometimes aggressive," explained Birthing Center manager Rich Knebel. "There's a lot of agitation in them, especially when they get closer to labor."

Penelope was the first calf born at the center in 2019.

"Her mom is doing really good," Knebel said. "This was her first calf."

Penelope, like most calves, could walk less than an hour after she was born.

"She probably weighs about 40 pounds," Knebel said. "I don't think she's as heavy as a feedbag yet, which is 50 pounds."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustonrodeo houstonanimal
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman gets 15 years for brutal beating of elderly man
Updated 24 minutes ago
Houston Weather: Drying out but staying cold tonight
Updated an hour ago
Scorpion pizza added to rodeo's food list
Updated an hour ago
Young brain tumor patient wants letters from your dog
Updated 3 hours ago
Inmate escapes from downtown Houston court
Updated 2 hours ago
Mugshots released of jewelry store smash-and-grab suspects
Victoria's Secret closing 53 stores following decrease in sales
Updated 2 hours ago
Show More
Community creates 'O Team' initiative to battle opioid crisis
Updated 9 minutes ago
Posthumous Dr. Seuss book coming this fall
Updated an hour ago
Kelvin Sampson: 5 fast facts about UH's basketball coach
Updated an hour ago
Target, Vineyard Vines team up for limited-edition summer line
'Futuristic' Chinese restaurant coming to River Oaks
More TOP STORIES News