First calf of the year born at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Updated 16 minutes ago

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo birthing center, pregnant moms are in charge."They get very restless and sometimes aggressive," explained Birthing Center manager Rich Knebel. "There's a lot of agitation in them, especially when they get closer to labor."Penelope was the first calf born at the center in 2019."Her mom is doing really good," Knebel said. "This was her first calf."Penelope, like most calves, could walk less than an hour after she was born."She probably weighs about 40 pounds," Knebel said. "I don't think she's as heavy as a feedbag yet, which is 50 pounds."