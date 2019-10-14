pets

190-pound Mastiff rescued from Utah trail is a big, good boy

By Thomas M. Rizza
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah -- The Salt Lake County Sheriff's search and rescue team had some heavy lifting to do over the weekend.

At around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, a group of hikers called rescuers to the Grandeur Peak Trail in Utah, where they reported a man and his dog were injured on the trail.

RELATED: Massive 26-pound cat 'BeeJay' looking for forever home in Philadelphia

The team found the 190-pound, 3-year-old Mastiff named Floyd and his owner about two miles up the trail, just as nightfall arrived and temperatures quickly dropped.

Rescuers packed Floyd in a litter and carried him for the long and heavy trek down the mountain. They say he was a good boy and was happy to be helped out.

The whole operation took about four hours.

They hope Floyd and his owner will be up and hiking again soon.
