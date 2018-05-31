PETS & ANIMALS

1,000 dogs saved from euthanasia thanks to 6-year-old boy

A boy in Washington State saves 1,000 from being euthanized at 'high kill' shelters across the country, including here in Texas. (KTRK)

STANWOOD, Washington --
One boy's ambition has saved the lives of 1,000 dogs from a 'high kill' shelter in Washington State, thanks to his own rescue operation.

He's only 6 years old. Roman McConn started Project Freedom Ride when he was only 4 years old.

Some of the dogs Roman has saved are from 'high kill' shelters here in Texas.

Many of the dogs were transported to the Pacific Northwest where eager adopters welcomed the dogs with open arms.

To make the adoption process more convenient, Roman also makes videos of the dogs for people to view.

"It feels really, really good," said Roman as he described how he feels about his efforts to KCPQ-TV.

Project Freedom Ride started with Roman asking his mother a question.

"He kept asking why they were there and I would tell him, 'they're looking for homes.' In that 4-year-old mind, he's like we just need to find them homes," said Jennifer McConn, Roman's mother.

The dogs that do not have adoptions already worked out go to rescue groups until they have new owners.
