10 dogs and handlers become new crime fighting duos for Harris County

Ten dogs and handlers walked across the stage after completing a 13-week program to graduate and officially become a crime fighting duo.
For Deputy Brown and Bruno, the long hard work paid off.
"It is a bonding process. We are with the dogs at least 10 hours a day. They go home with us and it is not like we put them up and forget about them. We still have to take care of them," Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Shawn Brown said.
The K9s and handlers are in high demand.
"When citizens need help, they call the cops. When cops need help, they call the K9," Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy David Thomas said.
Thomas worked with a K9 in Houston, and now he's on patrol with Grizly for Harris County.
The dogs and instruction are all made possible by K9s4Cops.
The non-profit started in Harris County eight years ago after Founder Kristi Schiller learned of a K9 who died in the line of duty.
"It is heartwarming, it's humbling. I mean, just knowing you are starting something like this," Schiller said.
Her effort and that of the Harris County Sheriff's Office Foundation made it possible for agencies across the state to get services dogs and the training needed to protect the public.
