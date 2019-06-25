Pets & Animals

10 dogs and handlers become new crime fighting duos for Harris County

By
A special graduation ceremony was held today, but instead of caps and gowns, the graduates had collars and a nose for crime.

Ten dogs and handlers walked across the stage after completing a 13-week program to graduate and officially become a crime fighting duo.

For Deputy Brown and Bruno, the long hard work paid off.

"It is a bonding process. We are with the dogs at least 10 hours a day. They go home with us and it is not like we put them up and forget about them. We still have to take care of them," Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Shawn Brown said.

The K9s and handlers are in high demand.

"When citizens need help, they call the cops. When cops need help, they call the K9," Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy David Thomas said.

Thomas worked with a K9 in Houston, and now he's on patrol with Grizly for Harris County.

The dogs and instruction are all made possible by K9s4Cops.

The non-profit started in Harris County eight years ago after Founder Kristi Schiller learned of a K9 who died in the line of duty.

"It is heartwarming, it's humbling. I mean, just knowing you are starting something like this," Schiller said.

Her effort and that of the Harris County Sheriff's Office Foundation made it possible for agencies across the state to get services dogs and the training needed to protect the public.

SEE ALSO: HPD officer T-Rex nominated for 'K9 of the Year' after losing leg
EMBED More News Videos

You can vote for T-Rex to help him win prizes including treats, toys and safety gear!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsharris countydogsgraduationpolice officer
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News