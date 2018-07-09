PETS & ANIMALS

10-foot alligator attacks horse in Florida

EMBED </>More Videos

Horse attacked by 10-foot alligator (KTRK)

FLORIDA (KTRK) --
A horse is still recovering after it was attacked by an alligator in Florida.

Mike Santo says a 10-foot alligator took a piece out of his horse's leg.

"The gator came up behind him 'cause that's where they attack, and grabbed him from the rear end," Santo said.

The attack happened on a pasture in New Port Richey while the horse was cooling off in a pond.

Crown, a former race horse turned rodeo animal, now needs 35 pills in the morning and 35 more at night.

"Infection, fighting infection. That's going to be our biggest things," Santo said.

Since the attack, the owner says state trappers have placed bait to catch the gator, but they believe he has moved from the pond.

"There's turtles, there's bass, there's birds, there's rabbits, there's plenty for an alligator to eat. And he picked a horse," Santo said.

State wildlife officials said on Twitter that they were planning to issue an additional 1,300 county-wide alligator permits starting next week.

The state-wide hunt will help control the gator population, officials said.

Santo says he believes someone was feeding the gator that attacked the "1,000 pound " horse.

"When this alligator sees you, it will come to you instead of go away from you," Santo said.

Santo says medical bills could cost more than $10,000.

"He's got a heart like a watermelon. I mean, he's a really good horse," Santo said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsalligatorhorses
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Multiple people may have 'sexually molested' pony in barn
Harvey tested co-sheltering pets with their families
Grimes County dogs and horses on the mend after rescue
'Baaaad' boys: Goats wander onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
71-year-old woman attacked by bear in her home
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News