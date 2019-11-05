cute animals

Fur-ever friends! Cheetah cub and dog have an adorable sleepover

CINCINNATI -- Fur-ever friends! A cheetah cub and a dog enjoyed a sleepover at Cincinnati Zoo.

Video from the zoo shows the unlikely best pals, rescue dog Remus and baby cheetah Kris, cuddling up together during their "BFF sleepover."

RELATED: Watch this adorable lion cub tumble around his den

The animals were brought together as part of a program run by the zoo, which pairs dogs with solo cheetahs for companionship. They say sometimes cheetahs aren't born into large litters, so those who are on their own would spend time with rescue dogs.

See more stories about cute animals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalszoowild animalscatsanimal newspetscute animalsdoganimalsabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Adorable lion cub tumbles around his den
CUTE ANIMALS
190-pound Mastiff rescued from trail is a big, good boy
Bears enjoy afternoon splash in swimming pool
Man discovers bear cubs trapped inside his van, honking horn
Giraffe born at Houston Zoo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer Abigail passes away after cancer battle
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Vaping crisis has now reached Texas elementary schools
Grizzlies player ejected after he was hit in the groin
Teen sneaked out, took parents' car and slammed into home
Local women capitalize on the popularity of all things "Mer"
Texas Election Day 2019: Your guide to voting
Show More
Election Day 2019: What is a runoff election?
Alaska Airlines flights to Hawaii discounted on how high waves get
11-year-old NC boy who died will save lives by donating organs
Woman mauled to death by dogs she rescued, police say
1948 covenant banning people of color still in affect
More TOP STORIES News