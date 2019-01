The search is on for a missing celebrity pug out of Huntsville.Brutus' owner, Victoria Lopez, told Eyewitness News her family is asking for all the help they can get to bring him home.According to a missing dog flyer, Brutus was last seen Jan. 12, 2019.A reward of $1,000, raised by his Facebook friends, is being offered for his return.According to Brutus' owner, he is allergic to flea bites.For details following Brutus' search, click here