Surveillance video shows crooks attempt a theft at Petland Bellaire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the third time this year, crooks targeted a Petland store looking for animals to snatch.The thieves used a tire iron to smash their way into the Bellaire location Sunday morning.A similar situation happened at The Woodlands location last week when two women got away with an expensive French bulldog. Luckily, those women were caught.Surveillance video from Sunday morning's theft attempt shows the men get to the store in a silver van. The men can be seen hesitating several times.One of the men held a hamper-like bin while another man with a crow bar smashed the window to get in. Once inside, the men ran through the store, but they weren't there long before they ran out empty-handed.The store manager said there was two employees inside preparing to open the store, so that may have spooked the crooks."Don't do it! We're going to find you," said the manager. "The Houston Police Department is working closely with us, and we're reaching out to the community. We want them to come forward."He also said Petland is working to consider changing its security protocols to prevent this from happening again.