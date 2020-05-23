Society

Shortage of lifeguards won't be a problem this Memorial Day weekend holiday

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The shortage of lifeguards is no longer a crisis on the island as a new class of academy graduates take to the beach. But there's still a worry about whether the extra manpower will be enough.

"We should have pretty good coverage for the weekend," said Peter Davis, chief of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol.

Davis said filling the staffing gap came just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Although he said an extra 40 or 50 lifeguards are needed, patrol staffing levels are adequate for June and this weekend.

"We do have enough to schedule a boat out in the water, which is a nice extra for us to put out on a holiday," he said.

His number one recommendation for visitors is to swim near a lifeguard.

As many will be celebrating Memorial Day weekend with family and friends at the beach, Davis reminds everyone to stay vigilant.

"We're there as an extra layer for you, but ultimately you and your family are responsible for yourselves," he said.
