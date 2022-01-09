pet

Most popular pet names for 2021 reaffirm Houston's affinity for stars and space

HOUSTON, Texas -- Move aside, Max. Stand down, Sadie. C'mere....Kylie? Rover.com has released its list of the most popular pet names for 2021, and there are some very of-the-moment monikers climbing the rankings.

According to the nation's largest network of pet sitters and dog walkers, the top five dog names haven't changed much: Max, Charlie, Milo, Buddy, and Rocky are still tops for male dogs, while Bella, Luna, Lucy, Daisy, and Coco are still going strong for females.

But coming in hot for dogs is the name Jenny, which is up 1,644 percent since last year. Also making waves are Kylie, after beauty maven Kylie Jenner (up 1,044 percent), and Stormi, her fashionista daughter (up 369 percent).

