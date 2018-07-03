CHESTERFIELD, Michigan --Police are investigating after someone threatened to retaliate against their neighbors if they use fireworks after 9 p.m. on the Fourth of July.
The letter threatened to make the residents' lives miserable for days and months to come. It even calls out one home in particular, saying that whoever lives there had very loud and obnoxious fireworks last year.
The letter went on to say that if the fireworks at that home happen again, the entire block will suffer.
"Who does this person think they are sending things like this? Pretty much threatening everyone and everything in this neighborhood," said neighbor Tony Ivanha.
According to WXYZ, the person who wrote the letter says they work from 4 a.m. - 2 p.m. during the week.
Police in Chesterfield Township, east of Detroit, did post a link to the fireworks code to remind neighbors fireworks can't be used between the hours of midnight and 8 p.m.
Neighbors say they have a message for the person who sent the anonymous letter.
"You're a coward and we're not afraid of you. You're not the God of this neighborhood,"said Ivanha.
Those who violate the fireworks code will be charged with a misdemeanor and fines up to $500.