HPD searching for person of interest after man in wheelchair shot and killed in Sharpstown area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a person of interest after a man in a wheelchair was shot and killed in the Sharpstown area on Saturday afternoon.

Houston police released a photo of a person of interest in the shooting.



Officers responded to a shooting call at 6821 South Gessner Road around 1:10 p.m. and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

According to investigators, the 35-year-old man was sitting in his wheelchair outside a business, having a conversation with someone, when the suspect approached and shot him multiple times.

Police described the suspect as an unknown, masked Hispanic man.

Investigators did not release the suspect's identity or the motive for the shooting. However, officials say they would like to speak to the person of interest they're seeking.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person of interest in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
