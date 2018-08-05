Person of interest questioned after deadly shootout in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A person of interest has been taken in for questioning after a man was shot multiple times outside of an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

Police say they responded to a shooting call in the 9400 block of Coventry Square at 1:40 a.m.

According to officials, police found the man shot at least 5 times in the chest.

Investigators say the man tried to drive himself to the hospital, but was not able to make it far.

He crashed about a mile away from the Victorian apartments.

The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators are working to figure out why the man was shot in the parking lot.

Police believe a suspect is inside apartment and swat is being called out
