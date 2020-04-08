Person of interest in 5-year-old's murder claims she wasn't involved

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the women who were named as a person of interest in the murder of 5-year-old Jordan Allen Jr. says she wants her name cleared from the case.

Shapree Monique Stoneham, 29; Khalisah Smith, 18; and Alexis Moshae Gore, 22 are all wanted for questioning by investigators.

3 women sought for questioning in shooting death of 5-year-old

On Wednesday, Gore told ABC13 she believes investigators mistakenly identified her as a person of interest. She said she wasn't around when Allen was shot to death.

Jordan Allen Sr., the boy's dad, told ABC13 that his son was on the second floor balcony making TikTok videos when he was shot in the head with a stray bullet.

The child was rushed to Texas Children's Hospital where he died on Monday when doctors took him off the ventilator.

ABC13 reached out to the investigators over the case, but are waiting to hear back.
