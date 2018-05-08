SCHOOL THREAT

Person of interest identified in weekend shooting threat against HCC

HCC's Central campus addresses weekend campus threat (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities say a person of interest has been located in their investigation into a shooting threat against a Houston Community College campus.

Officials at HCC said Tuesday evening that investigators will seek charges with the Harris County District Attorney over the next several days.

HCC's Central College campus was closed on Monday and Tuesday after the school received a threat on social media.

Officials said the campus was closed out of an abundance of caution.

During a press conference held by the campus chancellor and the HCC police chief earlier Tuesday, officials stated they are working with the FBI to resolve the threat.

HCC police also stated they increased staffing across the district with the help of the Houston Police Department, METRO and HISD police.

HCC said it decided to close the Holman Street campus to allow police time to conduct a thorough inspection of campus facilities and to heighten security measures.

"HCC takes all matters with implications for the security of its students, faculty and staff seriously. HCC and its police department are actively working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the threat in an effort to eliminate the risk of harm," the college said in a statement.

Officials said they are also working with neighbors in the community to help monitor any suspicious activity.

The district said that about 6,000 final exams set for Monday and Tuesday had to be rescheduled until Thursday, May 10.

Officials stated that the graduation commencement will still take place May 12 at 1 p.m.

The nature of the threat was not disclosed by campus officials.

Anyone with information is still urged to call HCC PD at 713-718-8888.
