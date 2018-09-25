Nephew of 2 missing Houston family members accused in killings in California

Murder suspect may be connected to missing Houston siblings

By , Veronica Miracle, Courtney Fischer and ABC7.com staff
SANTA MONICA, California --
A man identified as the suspect in the murder of two homeless men in Los Angeles is now a person of interest in the disappearance of two of his own family members in Houston, police say.

Houston police tweeted Tuesday morning that their investigators want to speak with 47-year-old Ramon Escobar, who is the nephew of Rogelio and Dina Escobar. Rogelio and Dina went missing last month.


Ramon has been arrested in connection with a series of vicious beatings of homeless men as they were sleeping in downtown Los Angeles, police announced Monday.


Two of the victims later died and one was left in critical condition. Police say the suspect used a baseball bat to attack his victims while they slept and he then robbed them. He also allegedly beat another man who was sleeping under the Santa Monica pier.

Ramon was booked for murder and is being held without bail, the LAPD said in a press release.

WATCH: Report from Los Angeles on murder suspect linked to Houston siblings' disappearance
Los Angeles police announced Monday that they believe they've arrested the man responsible for the murder of two homeless men in DTLA.



Ramon is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Rogelio and Dina.

They went missing in August within days of each other. Rogelio disappeared on Aug. 26 and then Dina went missing two days later when she went to look for her brother.

Investigators later found a burned-out vehicle on a Galveston beach connected to Dina.

Dina's daughter, Ligia Salamanca, says Rogelio recently took in Ramon, who was looking for a job and needed a place to stay.

Salamanca says she didn't know Ramon very well, but he didn't seem like a violent person. The family also never had a problem with him.

"She loved him as she would a son. That was her sister's son. His mom passed away. So she just loved him a lot and so did my uncle," Salamanca told reporters Tuesday.

Ramon's exact connection to their disappearance has not been detailed. Los Angeles police are expected to hold a press conference Tuesday to discuss the case.

RAW VIDEO: Man arrested and charged with murder in Los Angeles appears in video

A man in LA arrested and charged with murder is connected to the disappearance of his two relatives, LAPD says.

