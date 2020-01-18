Driver charged in hit-and-run that killed elderly woman near Missouri City

Update: Marlon Alexander Zavala has been charged for leaving the scene of the fatal auto/ped. The charge is a 2nd degree felony. https://t.co/Xg8RNBJFpx — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) January 18, 2020

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged after allegedly hitting and killing an elderly woman who was crossing the street near Missouri City, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office announced.Marlon Alexander Zavala was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, a second degree felony.The incident happened around 6 p.m. Friday at FM 1092 and Stafford Run Road.Deputies say the woman was crossing the street when the driver of a red 1997 Honda CRV hit her.In surveillance video obtained by ABC13, Zavala is seen pulling into a nearby parking lot shortly after the impact.Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Lt. Ryan Skelton told ABC13 Zavala took off moments later.Zavala was located around 9:45 p.m. and charged Saturday morning.