1 person killed in fiery crash on S. Sam Houston Parkway exit ramp in SW Houston, police say

29 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed in a fiery crash Monday night, according to police.

Officers responded to a car crash at about 7:05 p.m. on the eastbound South Sam Houston Parkway near Hillcroft Avenue.

Investigators said a vehicle caught on fire after crashing into a pole on the exit ramp of the South Sam Houston Parkway.

It wasn't immediately known what led to the crash. No other injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation.

