Person in wheelchair hit by car on west side Friday night

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people, including one person in a wheelchair, were hit by a car Friday night.Police say a man was pushing another person in a wheelchair when someone hit them along Westheimer near Mason Road around 9:45 p.m.The man who was pushing the wheelchair is in critical condition, and the other victim is said to be stable.The driver stayed at the scene.There's no word on if charges will be filed.