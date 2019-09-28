Person in wheelchair hit by car near Montrose

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people, including one person in a wheelchair, were hit by a car Friday night.

Police say a man was pushing another person in a wheelchair when someone hit them along the 300 block of Westheimer near Mason Street around 9:45 p.m.

The man who was pushing the wheelchair is in critical condition, and the other victim is said to be stable.

The driver stayed at the scene.

There's no word on if charges will be filed.
