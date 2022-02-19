SWAT assists after a man was found fatally shot at Heights home, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- SWAT and Houston Police are investigating the scene where a man was found shot to death outside a home in The Heights on Saturday morning, police say.
According to authorities, police were dispatched to the 300 block of West Ninth Street around 4 a.m. in response to a shooting when they found a man shot and killed with a firearm next to him.
Police detained a man who they described as a person of interest.
Witnesses told officers the suspect may be still inside the home, a partial SWAT team responded.
Police said a motive for the shooting is unclear.
