man killed

SWAT assists after a man was found fatally shot at Heights home, police say

By
A man was found shot and killed at a home in the Heights area in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- SWAT and Houston Police are investigating the scene where a man was found shot to death outside a home in The Heights on Saturday morning, police say.

According to authorities, police were dispatched to the 300 block of West Ninth Street around 4 a.m. in response to a shooting when they found a man shot and killed with a firearm next to him.

Police detained a man who they described as a person of interest.

Witnesses told officers the suspect may be still inside the home, a partial SWAT team responded.

Police said a motive for the shooting is unclear.

