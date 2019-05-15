Persistent thieves repeatedly target family during stormy night

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When the sun sets in one Meyerland neighborhood, residents say they get unexpected visitors.Amber Fletcher and her husband installed cameras after their car was stolen last week on Imogene Street.Just two days ago, they caught people with their faces covered appearing to try to open their car doors. It happened at least three times between 4 and 6 a.m."He was going to work eight minutes later. My husband just missed them," Fletcher said. "I don't know what would have happened if he decided to leave a little bit earlier."The Fletchers aren't alone. Several neighbors have reported seeing these theft suspects on their property. Some of them were targeted during last week's storms."Our next door neighbor, their truck has been broken into twice," Fletcher said.Neighbors fear the crimes could escalate.Houston police are looking into it, but Fletcher said they haven't been by her home yet.Cameras and warning signs haven't stopped the thieves, so residents are getting desperate."We're planning to start learning self-defense, and getting a gun this weekend," Fletcher said.