Persistent thieves repeatedly target family during stormy night

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When the sun sets in one Meyerland neighborhood, residents say they get unexpected visitors.

Amber Fletcher and her husband installed cameras after their car was stolen last week on Imogene Street.

Just two days ago, they caught people with their faces covered appearing to try to open their car doors. It happened at least three times between 4 and 6 a.m.

"He was going to work eight minutes later. My husband just missed them," Fletcher said. "I don't know what would have happened if he decided to leave a little bit earlier."

The Fletchers aren't alone. Several neighbors have reported seeing these theft suspects on their property. Some of them were targeted during last week's storms.

"Our next door neighbor, their truck has been broken into twice," Fletcher said.

Neighbors fear the crimes could escalate.

Houston police are looking into it, but Fletcher said they haven't been by her home yet.

Cameras and warning signs haven't stopped the thieves, so residents are getting desperate.

"We're planning to start learning self-defense, and getting a gun this weekend," Fletcher said.

Follow Steven Romo on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontheftburglarycar theftneighborhood
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News