Authorities are investigating after armored car employees were robbed by a man at a Chase Bank in Harris County.Deputies say the incident happened just before 11 a.m. Monday in the 13700 block of East Freeway when the suspect approached two armored car employees and sprayed them both with pepper spray. The suspect then grabbed money from the victims.The man allegedly fled the scene in a white Kia. He is described as a black male who was last seen wearing a surgical mask, khaki pants, and gray sweater.The armored car workers were treated at the scene for their injuries.The bank closed as deputies investigated the scene. A search for the attacker is underway.