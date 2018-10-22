BANK ROBBERY

Man in surgical mask attacked armored car workers in heist outside E. Harris Co. bank, deputies say

EMBED </>More Videos

Man in surgical mask attacked armored car workers in heist outside E. Harris Co. bank, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are investigating after armored car employees were robbed by a man at a Chase Bank in Harris County.

Deputies say the incident happened just before 11 a.m. Monday in the 13700 block of East Freeway when the suspect approached two armored car employees and sprayed them both with pepper spray. The suspect then grabbed money from the victims.

The man allegedly fled the scene in a white Kia. He is described as a black male who was last seen wearing a surgical mask, khaki pants, and gray sweater.

The armored car workers were treated at the scene for their injuries.

The bank closed as deputies investigated the scene. A search for the attacker is underway.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bank robberyrobberyharris county sheriffs officeHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BANK ROBBERY
Man in fake security uniform wanted after bank holdup
Serial bank jugger could be in prison until the year 2056
Police rescue baby used as shield by bank robbery suspect
FBI searching for alleged bank robbers dressed in surgical scrubs
More bank robbery
Top Stories
Thousands of Trump supporters wait in cold for MAGA rally
Road closures in downtown Houston for MAGA rally
HURRICANE WILLA TRACK: Storm strengthens to Category 5
Pair wanted for violent purse snatching of elderly woman
Man accused of decapitating mother is not guilty by insanity
Sen. Cruz meets with oil and gas leaders ahead of rally
Beto O'Rourke campaigns at multiple Houston area locations
Driver charged in road rage crash that killed innocent man
Show More
Migrant caravan swells to 5,000 while advancing toward US
Unprecedented rain prompts boil-water notice for Austin
Airline under fire over racist incident on flight
This W. Houston home is a haunted house that's to die for
Rae Carruth out of prison 19 years after girlfriend's murder
More News