People left homeless when lightning sparks SE Houston apartment fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Storms pushing through Houston brought rain, thunder and lightning, and one bolt set an apartment complex on fire.

Firefighters were called to the complex on Almeda-Genoa Rd. just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews found flames and smoke pouring from the second floor of one building that quickly spread through the attic.

Residents told ABC13's Mayra Moreno they fled for their lives, losing everything they own in a matter of minutes as the fire engulfed the apartments.



Houston Fire Department says in all, eight units were damaged, leaving 10 people without any belongings.

A woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters said when they arrived, some residents didn't even know there was a fire.

The flames were contained to one side of the building. Crews believe a lightning strike sparked the fire, but arson investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the fire.

The Red Cross is on scene assisting the victims.

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonlightningapartment fire
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Panic erupts as suspects rob bank at Gallery Furniture
Charges against mom expected after boy killed by car: police
6 police officers shot in Philadelphia | LIVE COVERAGE
Dare led teen to get sucked into water park drain: Sheriff
Will HISD schools make the grade to avoid state takeover?
Houston chase suspect caught with 1,800 fentanyl pills: police
Dana Holgorsen ready to take UH football to next gear
Show More
Atascocita student's terror threat arrest has classmates talking
Mom says she tore muscle during panic at Memorial City Mall
'I'm sorry, bro': Accused robber begs with guard and gets shot
Deputy charged with DWI in crash after leaving Astros game
Dow plunges 800 points after recession signs emerge
More TOP STORIES News