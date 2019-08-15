People left homeless when lightning sparks SE Houston apartment fire

Fire in southwest Houston due to lightning https://t.co/JEwGSvK0Cy — Mayra Moreno ABC13 (@MayraABC13) August 15, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Storms pushing through Houston brought rain, thunder and lightning, and one bolt set an apartment complex on fire.Firefighters were called to the complex on Almeda-Genoa Rd. just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.Crews found flames and smoke pouring from the second floor of one building that quickly spread through the attic.Residents told ABC13's Mayra Moreno they fled for their lives, losing everything they own in a matter of minutes as the fire engulfed the apartments.Houston Fire Department says in all, eight units were damaged, leaving 10 people without any belongings.A woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.Firefighters said when they arrived, some residents didn't even know there was a fire.The flames were contained to one side of the building. Crews believe a lightning strike sparked the fire, but arson investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the fire.The Red Cross is on scene assisting the victims.