911 call

3 men charged after Pa. 911 operator accused of not sending help

The three men were charged with tampering with public records, tampering with or fabricating evidence and obstruction.
EMBED <>More Videos

Dispatcher who didn't send ambulance charged in 2020 death

WAYNESBURG, Pennsylvania -- Authorities have filed charges against three more people in the case of a Pennsylvania 911 operator accused of failing to send an ambulance to the rural home of a woman who died of internal bleeding about a day later.

According to a criminal complaint, the three men were charged Monday with tampering with public records, tampering with or fabricating evidence and obstruction.

Kelly Titchenell sits on her porch in Mather, Pa., holding a photo of her mother Diania Kronk, and an urn containing her mother's ashes, Thursday, July 7, 2022.

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar



They are or were managers for Greene County's emergency management. Prosecutors allege they failed to provide policy memo binders that detail standard operating procedures.

According to the criminal complaint, the three conspired to "knowingly and purposefully conceal, withhold, omit, obstruct or pervert the release of documents" to investigators.

This 2020 photo provided by Kelly Titchenell shows her mother, Diania Kronk.

Kelly Titchenell via AP



Earlier this month, authorities charged 911 operator Leon "Lee" Price, 50, of Waynesburg, with involuntary manslaughter in the July 2020 death of Diania Kronk, 54, based on Price's reluctance to dispatch help without getting more assurance that Kronk would actually go to the hospital.

"I believe she would be alive today if they would have sent an ambulance," said Kronk's daughter Kelly Titchenell, 38.

Price, who also was charged with reckless endangerment, official oppression and obstruction, questioned Titchenell repeatedly during the four-minute call about whether Kronk would agree to be taken for treatment.

Kelly Titchenell sits on her porch in Mather, Pa., holding a photo of her mother Diania Kronk, and an urn containing her mother's ashes, Thursday, July 7, 2022.

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar



MORE TOP STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvania911 callmanslaughterambulancedeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
911 CALL
Houston Emergency Center facing big shortage of 911 call takers
Suicide prevention hotline number transitions to 988
Deputies called to constable's home after disagreement with his wife
911 dispatcher fired after mishandling call during Buffalo shooting
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old girl out of Missouri City
3-year-old boy found wandering streets in La Marque by police
18-year-old charged with murder in A/C repairman's killing
Woman used kitchen knife to defend herself in fatal stabbing, HPD says
Woman shot by stranger who gave her a ride in N. Harris Co., HPD says
Mother accused of leaving 3-year-old girl in busy Alief-area street
Singer Shonka Dukureh, 44, dies one month after 'Elvis' movie debut
Show More
Stanford doctor explains why people are getting hives post-COVID
Former HPD officer lied in homeless man's conviction, prosecutors find
Upper Kirby Starbucks is 1st in Houston to announce unionization
Rain chances are going up (a little) today
Conroe family pleading with suspects to return items in stolen trailer
More TOP STORIES News