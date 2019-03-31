Crime & Safety

Pedestrians hold man down who tried to escape after hitting parked cars in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York -- Authorities are investigating after a driver crashed into multiple parked cars in Brooklyn.

Police say the 39-year-old suspect struck five parked cars before getting out of his car and trying to run away.

Pedestrians in the area grabbed the suspect and held him down while they waited for police to arrive.

Officials say the suspect was in possession of a firearm and appeared to be intoxicated.

The suspect was taken into police custody but charges against him are pending.

