HPD responds to a pedestrian hit near United Dr. in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A pedestrian was struck and hit by a car in southwest Houston on Monday, Houston police say.At about 12:25 p.m., the Houston Police Department and Houston Fire Department responded to the scene located at the 9800 block of United DriveSkyeye was on the scene and found a possible victim covered with a sheet near a pickup truck that was parked behind an apartment complex.This is an ongoing investigation. Police have no other information at this time.