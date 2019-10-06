Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was struck and killed Saturday night and authorities are still looking for the driver involved in the collision.
It happened at Edgebrook Dr. and Gulf Fwy. in southeast Houston around 7:45 p.m., according to Houston Police.
Authorities said they were looking for the driver of a black pick-up truck that fled the scene.
The person struck was transported to a hospital but later died.
