Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was struck and killed Saturday night and authorities are still looking for the driver involved in the collision.

It happened at Edgebrook Dr. and Gulf Fwy. in southeast Houston around 7:45 p.m., according to Houston Police.

Authorities said they were looking for the driver of a black pick-up truck that fled the scene.

The person struck was transported to a hospital but later died.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhit and runfatal crashcollision
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
19-year-old woman killed in her car in night club parking lot
Reports: Witness in Amber Guyger trial shot and killed
Astros look to take commanding 2-0 lead vs. Rays
FEMA applications open for Imelda victims
Family and friends gather to pray for 13-year-old hit and run victim
Football player facing discipline after racist video: Katy ISD
1 killed in hit-and-run accident in Crosby
Show More
Record python caught in Florida
HMNS opens exhibit made only of Legos
Rapper meets with grandmother attacked by carjackers
Houston set to host Pakistani entertainment award show
Alex Trebek 'hanging in' there during new round of chemo
More TOP STORIES News