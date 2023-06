Pedestrian killed in crash on Spring Cypress, Harris County deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead Saturday morning in Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to the fatal crash at 4415 Spring Cypress near Kuykendahl in the Spring area.

Gonzalez confirmed a pedestrian was hit and pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear if the driver stayed at the scene or if they'll face any charges.