Pedestrian killed in northwest Houston after walking onto FM 1960, police say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A pedestrian was killed when he walked out in front of a work truck in northwest Houston on Sunday morning, police say.At about 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to an auto-pedestrian call and found a Hispanic male lying dead in the road, according to Harris County investigators.Investigators say the pedestrian attempted to cross Kuykendahl at FM 1960 in a poorly lit and unprotected area when he walked out in front of a work truck knocking him into the opposite lanes, where a Jeep struck him.Both drivers stopped and talked with investigators.