pedestrian killed

Pedestrian killed in northwest Houston after walking onto FM 1960, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News at 6am - June 5, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A pedestrian was killed when he walked out in front of a work truck in northwest Houston on Sunday morning, police say.

At about 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to an auto-pedestrian call and found a Hispanic male lying dead in the road, according to Harris County investigators.

Investigators say the pedestrian attempted to cross Kuykendahl at FM 1960 in a poorly lit and unprotected area when he walked out in front of a work truck knocking him into the opposite lanes, where a Jeep struck him.

Both drivers stopped and talked with investigators.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countycar crashpedestrian killedfatal crashpedestrian injuredpedestrians
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Woman killed in hit-and-run accident on sand of Surfside Beach
Driver could face charges after bicyclist hit and killed in W. Houston
79-year-old pedestrian killed after hit and run in east Houston
Pedestrian killed in hit and run in northwest Houston, HCSO says
TOP STORIES
Local leaders to gather for vigil in support of Brittney Griner
Blue Origin launches first Mexican born woman into space
Police shut down rowdy beach party on Texas City Dike Pier
Dangerous heat possible this week
Gulf Coast community named one of the most affordable beach towns
Off-duty BCSO deputy arrested for public intoxication in Uvalde
Family searches for remains of woman murdered in 1986
Show More
Senator pushes for change after chain of events of escaped prisoner
Abbott restarts Michigan baby formula plant linked to contamination
Pregnant woman and man hospitalized after hit-and-run, police say
Man shot after argument over disrespectful behavior in SW Houston
Pearland designated as top prepared cities for severe weather in US
More TOP STORIES News