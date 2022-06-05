Pedestrian killed in northwest Houston after walking onto FM 1960, police say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A pedestrian was killed when he walked out in front of a work truck in northwest Houston on Sunday morning, police say.
At about 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to an auto-pedestrian call and found a Hispanic male lying dead in the road, according to Harris County investigators.
Investigators say the pedestrian attempted to cross Kuykendahl at FM 1960 in a poorly lit and unprotected area when he walked out in front of a work truck knocking him into the opposite lanes, where a Jeep struck him.
Both drivers stopped and talked with investigators.
