EMBED >More News Videos Houston's METRO Light Rail is the most collision prone system in the nation for the last five years. Ted Oberg reports.

A pedestrian was killed Tuesday by a METRORail train in southeast Houston.METRO says the accident happened around 2:30 p.m. as the Green Line train was traveling eastbound down Harrisburg.The pedestrian died at the scene after police say he or she ran in front of the train.