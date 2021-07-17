pedestrian killed

Man killed after stopping car in middle of South Loop 610

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The driver of a vehicle stopped in the middle of the South Loop 610 was struck and killed Friday night, according to police.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. at Riddlewood near Stella Link.

The man was eastbound when his car ended up with a flat and he stopped in the middle of the freeway, according to Houston police. Another driver did not see him in time and struck him.

Investigators said they weren't sure why the man stopped in the middle of the road.

The other driver involved stopped and waited for officers to arrive, police said.

There was no word Saturday on the victim's identity.
