Driver charged after hitting man trying to cross Westheimer and leaving scene, HPD says

The driver left the scene, but later returned. Police are charging the driver with failure to stop and render aid, but the charges could be upgraded if the victim doesn't make it.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man hit by a car in the Westchase area was seriously hurt, and the driver accused of hitting him is facing charges.

Houston police said the man was crossing Westheimer Road near Wilcrest Drive shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday when he was struck by a car.

The man was not at a crosswalk, according to police.

After he was hit, the driver initially left, but later came back.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police are charging the driver with failure to stop and render aid, but the charges could be upgraded if the victim doesn't make it.

Investigators said the driver did not show any signs of impairment.