Traffic

Pedestrian hit and killed on I-45 at Loop 336 in Conroe

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- The mainlanes of the North Freeway inbound at S. Loop 336 are back open after a pedestrian was hit and killed in Conroe.

The accident happened just before 6 a.m. Monday.

Authorities say the vehicle that struck the pedestrian was then hit by two other vehicles, including an on-duty Montgomery County Sheriff's deputy, who was on the way to work.

The crash shut down the freeway, leading to a heavy backup.

The case is under investigation.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonconstructionfreewaycommutingtrafficdrivingtraffic accidentroad closure
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert canceled for 2 Houston children after deadly shooting
Firefighters say staffing issues delayed response in fatal crash
CDC warns of heightened COVID-19 risk when shopping in-store
This Houston-area city is getting a new Amazon fulfillment center
Deputy run over by stolen truck after chase in NE Harris Co.
Pleasant weather coming up with rain chances returning Friday
Trump administration increases executions as presidency ends
Show More
Dollar Tree candles recalled over fire and burn hazards
Astros super fan creates 'egg-cellent' tribute to Astrodome
Man shot to death while inside car near Greenspoint, police say
Chick-fil-A files lawsuit against 17 top poultry producers
Wind storm swamps neighborhood with tumbleweeds: VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News