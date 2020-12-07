Pedestrian hit and killed on I-45 at Loop 336 in Conroe

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- The mainlanes of the North Freeway inbound at S. Loop 336 are back open after a pedestrian was hit and killed in Conroe.The accident happened just before 6 a.m. Monday.Authorities say the vehicle that struck the pedestrian was then hit by two other vehicles, including an on-duty Montgomery County Sheriff's deputy, who was on the way to work.The crash shut down the freeway, leading to a heavy backup.The case is under investigation.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.