Pedestrian dies after being hit by SUV in front of Galleria Mall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A pedestrian has died after being hit by an SUV in front of the Galleria Mall Saturday.Police say it happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Westheimer Road, which is located right in front of the Galleria Mall.Investigators say the pedestrian was crossing the road "not legally."The District Attorney will determine if any charges will be filed.