Car crash leaves pedestrian dead on West Fuqua Street in southwest Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a fatal car crash on West Fuqua Street in southwest Houston where a pedestrian was struck and killed.

The driver of what appears to be a dark colored SUV stayed on scene.

Investigators are still on this scene speaking with several witnesses to determine the cause of this accident.

Fuqua Street, from Camden Hill to South Post Oak Road is shut down.

