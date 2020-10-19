Deadly crashes involving pedestrians on the rise in Texas

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's more important than ever to watch out for pedestrians after a new statistic from TxDOT showed an alarming trend in deadly crashes involving pedestrians.

Fatalities from crashes now account for nearly one in five of all Texas traffic deaths. Last year, 668 people died in pedestrian-related crashes, a five percent increase from 2018. Most of the crash victims who died last year were living in urban areas, and the majority, 73% of the pedestrians and 90% of the cyclists, were male.

Pedestrians should cross the street only at intersections and crosswalks. If there isn't a sidewalk, pedestrians should walk on the left side of the street or road, facing oncoming traffic.

Like drivers, bicyclists are required to obey all traffic signs and signals, including stopping at red lights and stop signs.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!

Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar accidentstexas newspedestrian killedfatal crashpedestrianscrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chances of rain return to the forecast
Our America: Living While Black
HISD begins 1st day of in-person learning
Highway 35 traffic shut down for accident investigation
Here's a recap of the news for Monday, Oct. 19
4 things to know when HISD in-person classes resume
Joel Osteen says Lakewood's reopening was emotional
Show More
Woman, 99, travels hundreds of miles to vote
Doctors tell dad with COVID-19 this might be last week of his life
Baby Nick will be laid to rest this week, family says
Next named storm likely to form soon
Pelosi sets 48-hour deadline to OK stimulus deal before Nov. 3
More TOP STORIES News