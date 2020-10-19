Deadly crashes involving pedestrians on the rise in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's more important than ever to watch out for pedestrians after a new statistic from TxDOT showed an alarming trend in deadly crashes involving pedestrians.Fatalities from crashes now account for nearly one in five of all Texas traffic deaths. Last year, 668 people died in pedestrian-related crashes, a five percent increase from 2018. Most of the crash victims who died last year were living in urban areas, and the majority, 73% of the pedestrians and 90% of the cyclists, were male.Pedestrians should cross the street only at intersections and crosswalks. If there isn't a sidewalk, pedestrians should walk on the left side of the street or road, facing oncoming traffic.Like drivers, bicyclists are required to obey all traffic signs and signals, including stopping at red lights and stop signs.