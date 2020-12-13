1 dead in Pearland shooting that began as a robbery report

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death Saturday night in what was initially believed to be a robbery with shots fired.

It happened on Broadway near Jamison Landing.

Pearland police responded to a call about a robbery with gunfire when they found a man who had died of gunshot wounds and another person who was seriously wounded.

Witnesses led officers to a nearby business where they found someone who may have been involved in the shooting, authorities said.

That person was detained on the scene, but it wasn't clear if an arrest was made.

There was no word on what led to the shooting.

Part of the road was blocked for a time while police investigated the incident.

The victim's identity was not immediately released.
