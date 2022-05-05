evacuation

Evacuation at medical manufacturing facility in Pearland sparks traffic delays, police say

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A medical manufacturing facility in Pearland has been evacuated due to a vapor release.

According to Pearland police, the release happened Thursday at about 3:50 p.m.

As a result, Kirby Drive is currently closed from the S. Sam Houston Parkway West to Spectrum as crews continue working at the scene.



The incident has been contained, but police say drivers will see some traffic delays in the area.

Drivers can use Kingsley or 288 as an alternate route to go through, police said.

Details surrounding the vapor released or what led to the release were not immediately available.
