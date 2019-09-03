abc13 plus

Pearland's 95-year-old mayor: 'When I get old, I'll start slowing down some'

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Pearland city hall has had a constant singular presence for the last 30-plus years - its mayor.

When we talked to Tom Reid in 2019 for ABC13+, he was getting ready to turn 94. He holds the distinction of being among the oldest mayors in the country.

Reid arrived in Pearland, looking for a home closer to Johnson Space Center, where he worked as a contractor.

"I was in mission control during the lunar landing," he said.

He was also in the Navy during World War II, serving in the Pacific Theatre.

"People would ask me, 'What do you build, Mayor?' I build cities," Reid alluded to his trade job as a mechanical engineer.

He has served more than 30 years as a member of the Pearland City Council, but most of the time as its mayor.

"I don't feel like I'm 93," Reid said. "I feel more like 62. When I get old, I'll start slowing down some."
Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13+'s Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventspearlandabc13 plus pearlandabc13 pluspolitics
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS
Folklorico group celebrates Hispanic heritage through dance
East End cafe became BBQ spot after owner won it in dice game
Taking a tour of the vibrant and diverse East End
You can land a job in the East End for $35 an hour
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
White House ups bid in last-ditch stimulus talks with Congress
Gov. Abbott issues order limiting mail-in ballot drop off
Judge directs not guilty verdict over toxic fire at Crosby plant
Texans fans, expect changes when team welcomes you back in
Electricity Relief Program ends for nearly 600,000 Texans
Katy Tigers star Bronson McClelland withdraws from school
HPD officer injured in 2018 golf cart accident dies
Show More
2 more fronts on the way to Houston
Doctors ask Supreme Court to strike down Trump abortion rule
Woman last seen in W. Houston missing for nearly 2 weeks
ABC News veteran joining Crime Stoppers' 40th anniversary celebration
Houston Arboretum herds in 120 goats for lawn care
More TOP STORIES News