Pearland kindergarten teacher involved in horrific crash in Canada that killed 6 others

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Pearland ISD is confirming that one of its kindergarten teachers was injured in a horrific crash that killed six people in Canada.

That crash happened on a highway in Jasper National Park in Alberta this past Tuesday. The six people were killed when two vehicles collided.

Sarah Copeland was one of three survivors of the head-on collision near Edmonton. Two of Copeland's family members riding in the vehicle with her died.

All four people riding in the other vehicle were also killed.
Pearland ISD released the following statement:
"Pearland ISD is saddened to learn that one of our teachers, Sarah Copeland, was involved in a tragic car accident while traveling with her family in Canada. Mrs. Copeland has worked for Pearland ISD for two years as a kindergarten teacher.

Pearland ISD will provide any resources available to support Mrs. Copeland, her family and the school's staff and students. At this time, we do not have any details regarding the accident."
