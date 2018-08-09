Pearland ISD is confirming that one of its kindergarten teachers was injured in a horrific crash that killed six people in Canada.That crash happened on a highway in Jasper National Park in Alberta this past Tuesday. The six people were killed when two vehicles collided.Sarah Copeland was one of three survivors of the head-on collision near Edmonton. Two of Copeland's family members riding in the vehicle with her died.All four people riding in the other vehicle were also killed.