PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Pearland police say they arrested a batting coach following allegations of indecency with a child.An investigation into Carlos R. Morgan began when the juvenile's parents reported that he had been making the victim feel uncomfortable.During the investigation, authorities say Morgan allegedly made inappropriate contact with the girl before and during batting lessons. Morgan was arrested and charged with the offense on Feb. 13.Investigators say that if anyone believes their child might have come into contact with the suspect to contact Pearland police.