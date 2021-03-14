'He's an angel': Pearland assistant police chief saves motorcyclist's life after crash

"I definitely came into his rear passenger tire, and I blacked out at that time," motorcyclist Sam Snow recalled. "I remember a lot of voices, and a lot of hands picking me up off the road."
From his hospital bed, Snow told ABC13's Stefania Okolie about his accident, and how thankful he is for Pearland Assistant Police Chief Kevin Nichols, who was off-duty at the time of the accident.
"He's an angel," Snow said.
Nichols was no more than a stranger to Snow on the night of March 3. Snow was on his motorcycle at the intersection of Manvel Road and Bailey Road when he says his light was green to go straight.
That's when a white pick-up truck proceeded to try and make a turn, failing to yield.
Snow says he tried to swerve to avoid collision, but he ended up slamming straight into the pickup and crushing his leg.
"I started running my engine and flipping my lights more," Snow recalled. "I remember myself saying, 'Please don't pull up.'"
After Snow was hit, the pickup driver sped off, leaving the motorcyclist in the middle of the road.
That's when Snow remembers Nichols appearing to help.
"He saved my life," Snow said through tears. "If he wouldn't have showed up, I would have laid there and died."
"My intention was to stop him from bleeding," Nichols, who was off-duty at the time, explained.
He knew from the looks of the injury that Snow would likely lose his leg. He placed a tourniquet on his leg in hopes of saving his life.
"If the muscles in his leg had relaxed, it would allow that artery to open and he could have very well bled out," Nichols explained.
"He told me, he said, 'You're a tough young man. Stick in there,'" Snow recalled.
Unfortunately, his leg had to be amputated and a long recovery is expected. He still may lose the second half of his leg.
Snow also suffered a stroke in the hospital, and one of his arms was left paralyzed.
A GoFundMe page was set up for anyone interested in helping to pay for his medical expenses.
Snow worked at Master Services as a fireplace technician. His family said he will no longer be able to work in that capacity.
"I hope they find this guy because he has no care for life. No care at all," Snow said of the suspect, who has yet to be identified.
However, he also can't help but to feel grateful for life, and to Nichols and all those who lent a hand that night.
"Thank you. My family thanks you. Thank you so much," Snow said through tears. "I hope I get to hug you."
Police are still searching for the suspect. If you know any information regarding the driver of the truck in the incident, you are urged to contact the Pearland Police Department.
Follow Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.