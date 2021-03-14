hit and run

'He's an angel': Pearland assistant police chief saves motorcyclist's life after crash

By
PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The victim of a violent hit and run in Pearland wants to thank the hero who saved his life.

"I definitely came into his rear passenger tire, and I blacked out at that time," motorcyclist Sam Snow recalled. "I remember a lot of voices, and a lot of hands picking me up off the road."

From his hospital bed, Snow told ABC13's Stefania Okolie about his accident, and how thankful he is for Pearland Assistant Police Chief Kevin Nichols, who was off-duty at the time of the accident.

"He's an angel," Snow said.

Nichols was no more than a stranger to Snow on the night of March 3. Snow was on his motorcycle at the intersection of Manvel Road and Bailey Road when he says his light was green to go straight.

That's when a white pick-up truck proceeded to try and make a turn, failing to yield.

Snow says he tried to swerve to avoid collision, but he ended up slamming straight into the pickup and crushing his leg.



"I started running my engine and flipping my lights more," Snow recalled. "I remember myself saying, 'Please don't pull up.'"

After Snow was hit, the pickup driver sped off, leaving the motorcyclist in the middle of the road.

That's when Snow remembers Nichols appearing to help.

"He saved my life," Snow said through tears. "If he wouldn't have showed up, I would have laid there and died."

EMBED More News Videos

FULL INTERVIEW: A motorcyclist involved in a hit-and-run accident was left lying in the road and might have died there if the off-duty assistant police chief hadn't found him. Press play to hear from Sam Snow in the hospital.



"My intention was to stop him from bleeding," Nichols, who was off-duty at the time, explained.

He knew from the looks of the injury that Snow would likely lose his leg. He placed a tourniquet on his leg in hopes of saving his life.

"If the muscles in his leg had relaxed, it would allow that artery to open and he could have very well bled out," Nichols explained.

"He told me, he said, 'You're a tough young man. Stick in there,'" Snow recalled.

Unfortunately, his leg had to be amputated and a long recovery is expected. He still may lose the second half of his leg.

Snow also suffered a stroke in the hospital, and one of his arms was left paralyzed.

A GoFundMe page was set up for anyone interested in helping to pay for his medical expenses.

Snow worked at Master Services as a fireplace technician. His family said he will no longer be able to work in that capacity.

"I hope they find this guy because he has no care for life. No care at all," Snow said of the suspect, who has yet to be identified.

However, he also can't help but to feel grateful for life, and to Nichols and all those who lent a hand that night.

"Thank you. My family thanks you. Thank you so much," Snow said through tears. "I hope I get to hug you."

Police are still searching for the suspect. If you know any information regarding the driver of the truck in the incident, you are urged to contact the Pearland Police Department.



Follow Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pearlandhit and runcrimecar accidentgofundmeamputeehit and run accident
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
1 dead after fatal hit-and-run Gulf Freeway crash
Nicki Minaj's father killed by hit-and-run driver, police say
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on Highway 6
1 dead after driver hits multiple people in Portland
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 potential names emerge as HPD Chief Acevedo's successor
Chief Art Acevedo explains why he's leaving Houston for Miami
Houston serves as backdrop to Texas voter integrity clash
Griddy Energy files for bankruptcy protection
Warm front today, cold front Wednesday
Mom and 2 children dead after crash ends in flames near Spring
Looking back at moments from Chief Acevedo's career
Show More
Biden, Harris to promote stimulus plan's benefits
Chief Acevedo headed to much smaller dept. with lower crime rate
Beyoncé breaks Grammy records with Houston's Megan Thee Stallion
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
TX eligibility expands but experts fear impact of vaccine hesitancy
More TOP STORIES News