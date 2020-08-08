Paycheck Protection Program loan application deadline for small businesses is today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The deadline for small business owners in the U.S. to apply for loans from the Paycheck Protection Program is Saturday.
More than 8,400 Houston businesses have received PPP help of $150,000 or more, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
Of those 8,400 businesses, nearly 2,700 are small businesses and about 352 are nonprofit organizations. Veteran-owned businesses make up 83 of the businesses and 319 are women-owned companies.
Eighty-eight of the Houston businesses have received between $5 million and $10 million in help.
There were more than 8,100 Houston jobs saved because of PPP loans.
Houston-based banks like Allegiance and Prosperity, along with the state's last Black-owned bank, Unity, are included among the lenders.
