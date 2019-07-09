Sheriff's office searching for Paul Reyes, 37, following stabbing incident in northwest Harris County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5381726" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The deputy was responding to a scene where a woman was found stabbed 10 times when he collapsed while hanging crime scene tape.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are searching for a person of interest in a stabbing incident that took place inside a home in northwest Harris County.The Harris County Sheriff's Office says they're looking for 37-year-old Paul Reyes, a person of interest in what investigators are calling an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon incident.Deputies were called about the stabbing at a home in the 7500 block of Stone Pine Lane.They say a man came home around 4 a.m. and found the injured woman inside.The man told investigators she does not live at the home.Deputies told ABC13 Eyewitness News the woman was found with stab wounds to her arms, legs and back.She was sent to the hospital for surgery, and is now stable.Anyone with information on Reyes is urged to call the HCSO Violent Crimes unit at 713-274-9100.