Sheriff's office searching for Paul Reyes, 37, following stabbing incident in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are searching for a person of interest in a stabbing incident that took place inside a home in northwest Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says they're looking for 37-year-old Paul Reyes, a person of interest in what investigators are calling an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon incident.

Deputies were called about the stabbing at a home in the 7500 block of Stone Pine Lane.

RELATED: Deputy who died while responding to stabbing in northwest Harris County identified
EMBED More News Videos

The deputy was responding to a scene where a woman was found stabbed 10 times when he collapsed while hanging crime scene tape.



They say a man came home around 4 a.m. and found the injured woman inside.

The man told investigators she does not live at the home.

Deputies told ABC13 Eyewitness News the woman was found with stab wounds to her arms, legs and back.

She was sent to the hospital for surgery, and is now stable.

Anyone with information on Reyes is urged to call the HCSO Violent Crimes unit at 713-274-9100.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwoman attackedinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News