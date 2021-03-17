31-year-old from Bryan, Texas arrested on weapons charge near VP Kamala Harris' home in D.C.

WASHINGTON (KTRK) -- A veteran from Bryan, Texas who was arrested outside Vice President Kamala Harris' D.C. home Wednesday reportedly thought the government was after him.ABC News sources say 31-year-old Paul Murray's mother called Capitol police after he made statements that worried her.Metropolitan Police said Murray was held on charges that he had a large-capacity ammunition-feeding device, a dangerous weapon, a rifle and unregistered ammunition in his car.Officers blocked off the area around the U.S. Naval Observatory, the traditional home of the vice president, in northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon.Murray was seen on Massachusetts Avenue and was detained by Secret Service officers stationed near the residence following an intelligence bulletin from Texas, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff have not moved into the residence yet because of renovations to the home. They're staying at Blair House, a guest home for the White House.According to court documents, Murray complained to police that he wasn't getting support from Veteran's Affairs and was not taking prescribed medication.Public records show that Murray most recently lived in Bryan, Texas, which is about 100 miles northwest from Houston.The Brazos County Sheriff's Office confirmed that deputies have been in contact with Murray in Bryan over the past two weeks at the request of family members due to his behavior.