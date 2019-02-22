Patriots owner Robert Kraft among 200 charged in Florida prostitution sting

EMBED </>More Videos

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with solicitation of prostitution (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

JUPITER, Florida --
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is among 200 charged in a massage parlor prostitution sting in Florida.

Kraft is accused of soliciting a prostitute at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa at 103 US-1 in Jupiter on at least two separate occasions roughly a month ago.

Police say they have body cam video and surveillance from over the last several months.

A warrant has been issued, but the 77-year-old is not in custody.

He has been charged with the misdemeanor and will have to appear in court at a later date.

The charge comes amid a widespread crackdown on sex trafficking in the area surrounding Palm Beach County. About 200 arrest warrants have been issued in recent days, and more are expected.

Kraft's active warrant is being handled by the state attorney's office.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the prostitution/human trafficking operation, including Homeland Security, the IRS, Jupiter police, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office and others.

Authorities say the women accused of running the sex trafficking ring were operating out of local spas that claimed to be massage parlors.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Kraft said they "categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further."

The Patriots won the Super Bowl earlier this month in Atlanta.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
prostitutionsex traffickingNew England Patriotsu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police searching for rooftop gunman who ambushed men
Patriots owner Robert Kraft solicited prostitute: Police
Jussie Smollett's character to be removed from 'Empire', producers say
8-year-old boy dies hours after being diagnosed with flu
14-year-old rescued in sex trafficking bust at Houston hotel
THANK YOU, MARWIN: Key utility player leaving the Astros
Perris torture case: Turpins plead guilty to multiple charges, accept plea deal
Searing testimony heard at Vatican sex abuse summit
Show More
Barbed wire put at border in El Paso to stop illegal crossings
METRO promising new enforcement tools after crime jumps
For this dog, 'The Lion King' is more than just a movie
Feds: El Chapo's sons indicted on drug conspiracy charges
WEEKEND WEATHER: Wet start but sunshine returns by Sunday
More News