Patriots owner Kraft offered plea deal in prostitution case

EMBED <>More Videos

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with solicitation of prostitution

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida -- Florida prosecutors have offered a plea deal to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other men charged with paying for illicit sex at a massage parlor.

The Palm Beach State Attorney confirmed Tuesday it has offered Kraft and 24 other men charged with soliciting prostitution the standard diversion program offered to first-time offenders.

Spokesman Mike Edmondon said the men must concede they would be found guilty, perform 100 hours community service, attend a class on the dangers of prostitution and pay $5,000 per count. Kraft was charged with two counts last month.

In return, the charges of misdemeanor soliciting prostitution would be dropped. Edmondson said none have accepted so far.

Kraft's attorney Jack Goldberger did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

The video above is from a previous story.

RELATED:
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arrestprostitutionus worldnew england patriots
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
ITC official gives tearful apology to residents for facility fire
Harris County official frustrated with ITC response to fire
Men charged with shooting pregnant woman 3 times in Harris Co.
Klein Oak HS student killed while playing with gun in Spring
Shots fired at Houston Can Academy
Up to 500 layoffs now eyed as HFD pay raises confirmed
NXIVM leader pleads not guilty to child porn charges
Show More
Family speaks out after video shows officer hitting woman
Spring break warning: Miami police chief sounds alarm after fights, shooting
Fort Bend Co. deputies channel inner cowboys for bovine chase
Woman loses life savings in catfish using Marine's picture
Netherlands shooting: 3 dead, 3 in custody
More TOP STORIES News